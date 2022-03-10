Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Static Dress, Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior and more.
Order a copy
March 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

The Chats are back with a new line-up and a new single, ’Struck By Lightning’

Catch them on tour in the UK from next week.
Published: 5:16 pm, March 10, 2022 Photos: Luke Henery.
The Chats are back with a new line-up and a new single, ’Struck By Lightning’

The Chats are back with a new line-up and a new single, ’Struck By Lightning’.

The trio - now featuring new guitarist, Josh Hardy - are about to arrive in the UK for a headline tour that kicks off on 19th March in Southampton, and includes two nights at London's Electric Brixton.

Singer/bassist Eamon Sandwith says of the track: "’Struck By Lightning’ came about when we were having a jam. I was on the drums, and I just started playing this little pattern, like, ‘struck-by – LIGHT-NIN’!’ I thought, ‘Hmm, that could work’, so I went home and wrote a song about getting struck by lightning, like how you would feel, and what would happen."

"People can't grow their hair back and shit," he adds. "It’s weird – especially the whole no-eyebrows thing. That would be really scary! I'm really hoping that this doesn't happen to me, now I've written a song about it."

Of the video, he adds: "The premise was, we're playing in this shed, some lightning hits us, and at one point I get blown off into the distance. Everyone’s like, ‘Aw shit, are you alright?’, and I just dust myself off and go, ‘Yeah, I'm good’. It's a silly video, and I reckon I did like seven or eight takes of this stunt, where I was hoisted in the air at a fast speed, straight off my feet – like, whoosh!"

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Cancer Bats have shared a new single, 'Lonely Bong'
Alexisonfire have announced their first full-length album in over 13 years
Kevin Devine has shared a third single from his upcoming album - check out 'Override'
Rammstein have announced a new album for April, 'Zeit'
Pillow Queens have dropped their Sisyphus-inspired new single, 'No Good Woman'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing