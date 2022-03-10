Listen

Catch them on tour in the UK from next week.

Published: 5:16 pm, March 10, 2022 Photos: Luke Henery.

The Chats are back with a new line-up and a new single, ’Struck By Lightning’.

The trio - now featuring new guitarist, Josh Hardy - are about to arrive in the UK for a headline tour that kicks off on 19th March in Southampton, and includes two nights at London's Electric Brixton.

Singer/bassist Eamon Sandwith says of the track: "’Struck By Lightning’ came about when we were having a jam. I was on the drums, and I just started playing this little pattern, like, ‘struck-by – LIGHT-NIN’!’ I thought, ‘Hmm, that could work’, so I went home and wrote a song about getting struck by lightning, like how you would feel, and what would happen."

"People can't grow their hair back and shit," he adds. "It’s weird – especially the whole no-eyebrows thing. That would be really scary! I'm really hoping that this doesn't happen to me, now I've written a song about it."

Of the video, he adds: "The premise was, we're playing in this shed, some lightning hits us, and at one point I get blown off into the distance. Everyone’s like, ‘Aw shit, are you alright?’, and I just dust myself off and go, ‘Yeah, I'm good’. It's a silly video, and I reckon I did like seven or eight takes of this stunt, where I was hoisted in the air at a fast speed, straight off my feet – like, whoosh!"

Check it out below.