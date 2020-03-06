The Chats dine n dash in their new video for 'Dine n Dash'

Watch

Published: 11:10 am, March 06, 2020

The Chats have dropped a new video for 'Dine n Dash'.

The clip - which sees the trio y'know, dine n dash - arrives alongside news of a new album tour which'll see them on the road in their native Australia throughout August.

"We filmed at Walters steakhouse in Brisbane," Josh Price explains. "It was the best steak I’ve had. Definitely gave the bowlsie a run for its money. No mushy gravy thou." Eamon Sandwith adds: “Ya know you’re in a fancy restaurant when the chips and salad aren’t included."

Their new album 'High Risk Behaviour' is out 27th March. Check out 'Dine n Dash' below.