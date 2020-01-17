Subscribe to Upset
The Chats are getting up to some 'High Risk Behaviour' this March

That's when their debut album is set to land.
Published: 10:41 am, January 17, 2020
The Chats are set to release their debut album.

Titled 'High Risk Behaviour', it's set to arrive on 27th March on their own label, Bargain Bin Records. It's named after the multitude of tickets issued by the police to drummer Matt Boggis, which list his "high risk behaviour" while skating "in places he shouldn't".

Singer and bassist Eamon Sandwith explains he didn't “want to make the songs boring, so I just keep them short and sweet”.

“We try not to think about it or complicate it too much. You don’t want to force it or the song’s going to turn out crap,” he said. “Some of the songs were first-take and we were like, ‘That’s good, whatever.’ We’re really not perfectionists.”

It comes alongside a Matt Weston-directed video for 'The Clap', which features guitarist Josh Price. Check it out below.

