The Bronx have dropped their new track, 'Watering The Well'

The band's album is coming in August.

Published: 9:32 am, May 28, 2021

The Bronx have released another track from their upcoming new album.

'Bronx VI' will be released on 27th August via Cooking Vinyl, preceded by new single 'Watering The Well'.

"'Watering The Well’ is equal parts rock n roll rendezvous and back alley Bronx beatdown! With an opening riff that doubles as a call to the wild," says vocalist Matt Caughthran, "and a rhythm section dirtier than the Detroit gutter, listening to this song after midnight will 100% get you arrested."

Check out 'Watering The Well' below.