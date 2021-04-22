The Bronx have released another track from their upcoming new album, check out 'Superbloom'

Listen

The band's new album will arrive in August.

Published: 12:26 pm, April 22, 2021

The Bronx have released another track from their upcoming new album.

'Bronx VI' will be released on 27th August via Cooking Vinyl, preceded by new single 'Superbloom'.

Frontman Matt Caughthran says of the cut: "'Superbloom' is a search for deeper meaning. Musically, the song originated from our bass player Brad Magers, his first official offering on a Bronx record. The chorus was co-written by guitarist Joby Ford, so there is a sonic push/pull that takes place for the first time in Bronx history. Lyrically, the song is about a day I spent lost in the California wildflowers with an old friend. Reflecting on the past in a somewhat desperate attempt to make sense of the present. A very inspired song beginning to end, one of my favourites on the record."

Check out 'Superbloom' below.