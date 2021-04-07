News

Published: 11:14 am, April 07, 2021

The Bronx have teamed up with graphic designer Jeremy Dean for an NFT art piece.

The 'White Shadow' NFT - which celebrates their recent single of the same name - is the first of six in a series, with the subsequent art pieces arriving in the lead up to the release of their new album 'Bronx VI' on 27th August.

“Working with so many amazing artists on this record campaign has been a dream come true,” says singer Matt Caughthran. “If we can come together and create something original and exclusive for the vinyl heads, why not do the same for the digital world? Music and art exist beyond all platforms. The NFT revolution is just another excuse for us to make some cool shit with our friends.”

Check out 'White Shadow' - the single - below.