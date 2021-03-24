Listen

Check out new single 'White Shadow'.

Published: 5:19 pm, March 24, 2021

The Bronx have announced a new album.

'Bronx VI' will be released on 27th August via Cooking Vinyl, preceded by new single 'White Shadow'.

"I’m excited," says guitar player Joby Ford. "From day one we really decided that we wanted to make a record that went in different directions and places. The thing I like a lot about it is that everybody contributed songs. It’s not just Joby J. Ford guitars with Matt singing over it. I loved listening to what other people wrote, and I think those differences and nuances really come through."

"We’ve known each other for a long time," adds singer Matt Caughthran, "and we’re such good friends and we’re so tight creatively, but we’re still learning stuff about each other, especially when it comes to the process of creating an album. Brad and Ken are just coming out as songwriters and we’re learning to write songs as a group around ideas they bring to the table. This is a really important record for us growth-wise because it kicked down a lot of doors that needed to be kicked down. I feel like now going forward the sky is the limit."

Check out 'White Shadow' below.