The Brit Awards are going to be held in May next year instead of February

The ceremony has been delayed due to COVID-19.

Published: 10:21 pm, June 29, 2020

The Brit Awards are going to take place a little late next year.

The event usually happens in February, but "following consultation with the music industry and show partners", 2021's ceremony will be held on Tuesday 11th May.

Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive, BPI & BRIT Awards Ltd says: “We want to make sure that The BRITs delivers the outstanding production levels, superstar performances and live excitement that make it the biggest night in music.

"We believe that the best way to achieve this in 2021 is to move the show back a few months to May, and we are already at work planning a spectacular event that will remind us how important music has been in getting us all through these difficult times.

"I would like to thank our labels, ITV, AEG and Mastercard and all our partners for their fantastic support.”