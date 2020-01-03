Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Faim, Creeper, Frank Iero, SWMRS, Pup and more.
Order a copy
December 2019 / January 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

The Bottom Line's new single 'Happy' is about their love of chocolate

Happy New Year!
Published: 11:29 am, January 03, 2020
The Bottom Line's new single 'Happy' is about their love of chocolate

Pop punks The Bottom Line have shared a new track ahead of their upcoming UK tour.

Of 'Happy', vocalist Cal Amies says: "I wrote 'Happy' while losing my mind on a strict diet. I’ve always had a lot of problems losing weight, so I decided to cut out my biggest problem, chocolate.

"But you can’t write a song about junk food, so I made it into a love song. I wanted to make it as happy as possible so it’s kind of an oxymoron which I love!”

The band will kick off 2020 with shows in Liverpool, Stoke, Bridgwater, Cheltenham and Swansea in support of their recently-released album, 'No Vacation'.

They'll play:

JANUARY
08 Jimmy's, Liverpool
09 The Underground, Stoke
10 Cobblestones, Bridgewater
11 Frog and Fiddle, Cheltenham
12 The Bunkhouse, Swansea

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Rage Against the Machine, Yungblud, PUP and more are playing Coachella 2020
Paramore's Hayley Williams is gearing up to release some solo tunes
Check out Geoff Wigington from Waterparks' Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Linkin Park, Sum 41, Alien Ant Farm and more
Fever 333 celebrate a top 2019: "Things are moving in the right direction"
Track by Track: SWMRS - Berkeley's on Fire
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing