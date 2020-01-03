The Bottom Line's new single 'Happy' is about their love of chocolate

Listen

Happy New Year!

Published: 11:29 am, January 03, 2020

Pop punks The Bottom Line have shared a new track ahead of their upcoming UK tour.

Of 'Happy', vocalist Cal Amies says: "I wrote 'Happy' while losing my mind on a strict diet. I’ve always had a lot of problems losing weight, so I decided to cut out my biggest problem, chocolate.

"But you can’t write a song about junk food, so I made it into a love song. I wanted to make it as happy as possible so it’s kind of an oxymoron which I love!”

The band will kick off 2020 with shows in Liverpool, Stoke, Bridgwater, Cheltenham and Swansea in support of their recently-released album, 'No Vacation'.

They'll play:



JANUARY

08 Jimmy's, Liverpool

09 The Underground, Stoke

10 Cobblestones, Bridgewater

11 Frog and Fiddle, Cheltenham

12 The Bunkhouse, Swansea