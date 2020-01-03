The Bottom Line's new single 'Happy' is about their love of chocolate

Pop punks The Bottom Line have shared a new track ahead of their upcoming UK tour.
Of 'Happy', vocalist Cal Amies says: "I wrote 'Happy' while losing my mind on a strict diet. I’ve always had a lot of problems losing weight, so I decided to cut out my biggest problem, chocolate.
"But you can’t write a song about junk food, so I made it into a love song. I wanted to make it as happy as possible so it’s kind of an oxymoron which I love!”
The band will kick off 2020 with shows in Liverpool, Stoke, Bridgwater, Cheltenham and Swansea in support of their recently-released album, 'No Vacation'.
They'll play:
JANUARY
08 Jimmy's, Liverpool
09 The Underground, Stoke
10 Cobblestones, Bridgewater
11 Frog and Fiddle, Cheltenham
12 The Bunkhouse, Swansea