The Blue Stones have booked a new tour for March 2022.
The dates will see them take latest album 'Hidden Gems' around the UK and Europe, including a night at London's Lafayette.
"It’s been far too long since we’ve seen the stage," says frontman Tarek Jafar. "We plan on hitting these European shows with every last drop of pent up energy we’ve had this year."
The details are:
MARCH 2022
14 BRISTOL Thekla
15 YORK Fulford Arms
16 GLASGOW King Tuts
18 NEWCASTLE St Dom's
19 MANCHESTER Academy 3
20 DUBLIN The Grand Social
22 BIRMINGHAM Institute 2
23 LONDON Lafayette
24 BRISTOL Patterns
26 PARIS Les Etoiles
27 BRUSSELS Rotonde
30 COPENHAGEN Stengade
31 HAMBURG Knust
APRIL 2022
01 BERLIN Privatclub
02 WARSAW Hydrozagadka
04 PRAGUE Café V Lese
05 MUNICH Strom
06 VIENNA AT
08 MILAN Magnolia
09 ZURICH Exil
10 COLOGNE Luxor
11 AMSTERDAM Paradiso