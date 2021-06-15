On tour

They're taking 'Hidden Gems' on the road.

The Blue Stones have booked a new tour for March 2022.

The dates will see them take latest album 'Hidden Gems' around the UK and Europe, including a night at London's Lafayette.

"It’s been far too long since we’ve seen the stage," says frontman Tarek Jafar. "We plan on hitting these European shows with every last drop of pent up energy we’ve had this year."

The details are:



MARCH 2022

14 BRISTOL Thekla

15 YORK Fulford Arms

16 GLASGOW King Tuts

18 NEWCASTLE St Dom's

19 MANCHESTER Academy 3

20 DUBLIN The Grand Social

22 BIRMINGHAM Institute 2

23 LONDON Lafayette

24 BRISTOL Patterns

26 PARIS Les Etoiles

27 BRUSSELS Rotonde

30 COPENHAGEN Stengade

31 HAMBURG Knust



APRIL 2022

01 BERLIN Privatclub

02 WARSAW Hydrozagadka

04 PRAGUE Café V Lese

05 MUNICH Strom

06 VIENNA AT

08 MILAN Magnolia

09 ZURICH Exil

10 COLOGNE Luxor

11 AMSTERDAM Paradiso