Published: 10:55 am, June 07, 2022

The Blue Stones have dropped their new single, 'Don't Miss'.

Produced by The Blue Stones with Boonn (grandson/Demi Lovato), the track follows on from the release of their second album, 'Hidden Gems', last year.

"We wanted every listener to feel just as confident as we did while recording this song," the duo explain, "and give them a theme to revel in their own accomplishments with. This song is the smirk you give to anyone who thinks you aren't worth the hype."

