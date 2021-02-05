Subscribe to Upset
February 2021
The Blue Stones have announced their second album with new single 'Spirit'

it's due next month.
Published: 1:43 pm, February 05, 2021
The Blue Stones have announced their second album with new single 'Spirit'.

'Hidden Gems' - the follow-up to 2015 debut 'Black Holes' - will be released on 19th March via Entertainment One (eOne).

Vocalist/guitarist Tarek Jafar says of the new track: "I've always felt a little torn between two selves. The person who does what he should, and the other who does what he wants. It's ping pong for the psyche, and I've played it extensively this past year. I'd like to consider myself a normal, contributing member to society; and that's only true because I let myself indulge in the 'wants' every now and then. That's what letting your spirit play is.”

Of the album, he adds: “Even though some of these songs sound different, at the end of the day we stayed true to who we are as The Blue Stones. So even if the songs border on a different genre, you’re still going to get us, because it’s still us writing the songs and performing the songs. We have a vision that we’ve been focused on since we started this band and that hasn’t changed. I want the fans to really enjoy and connect with these songs.”

Check out 'Spirit' below.

