The Beths have shared their new single 'I'm Not Getting Excited', and it's really great

They've an album coming in July.

Published: 4:03 pm, May 13, 2020 Photos: Mason Fairey.

The Beths have shared their new single, 'I'm Not Getting Excited'.

The song is taken from the band's upcoming album 'Jump Rope Gazers', due out 10th July via Carpark Records, and it arrives alongside a stop-motion video shot during lockdown, featuring worms, break making and more.

“People always ask ‘are you excited!?’ and it's a fair question, because exciting things do happen to us sometimes,” says Elizabeth Stokes. “Support slots, overseas tours, music releases. Stuff we've dreamed about for years. So the correct answer is always ‘yes.’

"But the truth is that deep down there's a tiny Liz saying, ‘don't get excited.’ She is certain that anything good that could happen will most likely not happen, because of a freak accident. Or because somebody finally realises that we aren't worthy, shouts ‘phony!’ and takes everything away. I wrote 'I'm Not Getting Excited' last year, well before everything really did get taken away. From everyone. It feels like the song has a new context, but we don't know what it is yet. And now we all share a blurry, uncertain future.”

