The Beths have shared a new single, 'Knees Deep'

It's taken from their forthcoming album 'Expert In A Dying Field'.
Published: 10:09 am, August 17, 2022
The Beths have dropped a new single from their forthcoming album 'Expert In A Dying Field'.

Titled 'Knees Deep', the track follows up on previous efforts 'Silence Is Golden' and the album's title track, previewing the 16th September release.

“I’m the kind of person who wants to go swimming, but takes like ten minutes to get all the way into the cold water, slowly and painfully,” Liz Stokes explains. “I hate this about myself, and am kind of envious of people who can just jump straight in the deep end. In a shocking twist, this is also a metaphor?! For how I wish I was the kind of person who was brave and decisive instead of cautious and scared.”

