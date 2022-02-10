Subscribe to Upset
February 2022
Published: 10:17 am, February 10, 2022
The Beths have returned with a brand new track, 'A Real Thing'.

Vocalist Liz Stokes explains that the track is "a kind of anxiety dream".

"It's a bit muddled," she continues, "a bit frantic, a bit sinister. It's what came out of my guitar in late 2020, post NZ election (and U.S. election). I was limply reaching for optimism about the future, but was really just marinating in dread."

The Beths second album 'Jump Rope Gazers' was released back in July 2020. The band will hit the UK later this year, including a date at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on 4th April.

You can check out 'A Real Thing' below.

