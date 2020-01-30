Subscribe to Upset
The Amity Affliction have shared their new "heavy fuckin' metal" single, 'Catatonia'

Their new record's coming next month.
Published: 10:47 am, January 30, 2020
The Amity Affliction have shared their new single, 'Catatonia'.

It's a teaser from the band's new album, 'Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them', which is due out on 21st February via Pure Noise Records, and has already been preceded by the single 'Soak Me In Bleach'.

"If you listen carefully, you’ll hear this is a sister track to 'All My Friends Are Dead'," says bassist Ahren Stringer. "We wrote it to bookend the album and keep it heavy fuckin' metal. 

"Lyrically, I think it ties the whole theme of the album together and wraps up what Joel [Birch] is trying to get across. Even though everything might seem perfect from the outside, sometimes being broken on the inside can never truly be fixed."

Check out 'Catatonia' below, and catch them on tour with Beartooth in February.

