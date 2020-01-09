Coming soon

It's coming in February.

Published: 2:01 pm, January 09, 2020

The Amity Affliction have announced their new album, 'Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them'.

The record's due out on 21st February via Pure Noise Records, preceded by the single 'Soak Me In Bleach'.

"This album is a result of our re-found love for heavy music," the band explain. "We wanted to make a heavier album to back up our most recent releases to let our fans know that we understand what the majority want to hear from us. We have experimented creatively over the years and are now able to apply what we’ve learnt to what we consider the perfect blend of Amity new and old."

Check out 'Soak Me In Bleach' below, and catch them on tour with Beartooth in February.