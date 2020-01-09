Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Faim, Creeper, Frank Iero, SWMRS, Pup and more.
Order a copy
December 2019 / January 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

The Amity Affliction have announced their new album, 'Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them'

It's coming in February. 
Published: 2:01 pm, January 09, 2020
The Amity Affliction have announced their new album, 'Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them'

The Amity Affliction have announced their new album, 'Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them'.

The record's due out on 21st February via Pure Noise Records, preceded by the single 'Soak Me In Bleach'.

"This album is a result of our re-found love for heavy music," the band explain. "We wanted to make a heavier album to back up our most recent releases to let our fans know that we understand what the majority want to hear from us. We have experimented creatively over the years and are now able to apply what we’ve learnt to what we consider the perfect blend of Amity new and old."

Check out 'Soak Me In Bleach' below, and catch them on tour with Beartooth in February.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Parkway Drive have started a gofundme to aid the devastation caused by fires in Australia
Fontaines D.C. have shared a new video for their single 'Liberty Belle'
Post-punk band The Wants have shared their latest single, 'The Motor'
The Darkness have teamed up with Abbey Clancy for their new 'In Another Life' video
Twin Atlantic have shared a live video for 'Novocaine', recorded at the band's studio Bongo Land
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing