It's "a scratching at the walls kind of song".

Published: 11:55 am, June 07, 2022

The Amazons have shared their new single, ‘Ready For Something’.

“‘Ready For Something’ is a scratching at the walls kind of song,” lead singer Matt Thomson says of the track. “You’ve been in the cage for far too long and you are ready. Ready to live, ready to experience, ready to make mistakes. Anything.”

It's a cut from ‘How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me?’, the band’s new full-length, set to land on 2nd September via Fiction.

Check out the new track below.