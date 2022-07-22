Subscribe to Upset
The Amazons have shared their new single, ‘How Will I Know?’

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming album, due in September.
Published: 2:41 pm, July 22, 2022
The Amazons have dropped a new single, ‘How Will I Know?’.

It’s taken from the band’s new album ‘How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me?’ – due on 9th September.

“This was not only the first song to be written for the record, it was also one of the few to survive 2020 and became the blueprint, lyrically and sonically, for the rest of the album,” frontman Matt Thomson explains. 

“‘How Will I Know?’ was mostly created during the seven months I was apart from my girlfriend. I found that the longer we spent apart, the more I started to question. How will I know if I’m going to see this person again? And even if I do, how will I know it’ll be the same as before? After writing the song, I began to wonder if it’s the dreams and beliefs which are challenged that become our strongest.”

Check out ‘How Will I Know?’ below.

