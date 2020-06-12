Subscribe to Upset
Watch

The Amazons have released a video for their acoustic version of 'Mother'

It has a video shot on tour, too. Remember tours?!
Published: 9:04 pm, June 12, 2020
The Amazons have released a video for their acoustic version of 'Mother'

The Amazons have released a video for their acoustic version of 'Mother'.

Lead singer Matthew Thomson says of the track: “This video encapsulates everything we love about being in a band. Performing live is in our blood. When we tour, the music evolves.

"It was such a fun process looking back on our UK tour with Phoebe Fox as she put the video together. We hope we can join our fans again soon, and safely."

The original track featured on the band's second album 'Future Dust', which arrived early last year.

Give 'Mother (Acoustic)' a watch below.

