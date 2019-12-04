Festivals

Published: 10:19 pm, December 04, 2019

The Amazons are co-headlining Teddy Rocks, raising money to fight children's cancer.

They'll be joined at the top of the bill by The Fratellis at next year's event, which will take place at Charisworth Farm, Blandford, Dorset from 1st-3rd May.

“We’re delighted to be headlining Teddy Rocks next year," says frontman Matthew Thomson. "The festival does incredible work alongside Bone Cancer Research Trust to raise money for children with cancer. It’s a cause that means a lot to this band, so to be able to headline the festival and play our own part will be amazing."

2019's event was headlined by The Darkness and The Zutons, and raised over £107,000.