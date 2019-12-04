Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Faim, Creeper, Frank Iero, SWMRS, Pup and more.
Order a copy
December 2019 / January 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Festivals

The Amazons are co-headlining Teddy Rocks, raising money to fight children's cancer

"It’s a cause that means a lot to this band," says frontman Matt.
Published: 10:19 pm, December 04, 2019
The Amazons are co-headlining Teddy Rocks, raising money to fight children's cancer

The Amazons are co-headlining Teddy Rocks, raising money to fight children's cancer.

They'll be joined at the top of the bill by The Fratellis at next year's event, which will take place at Charisworth Farm, Blandford, Dorset from 1st-3rd May.

“We’re delighted to be headlining Teddy Rocks next year," says frontman Matthew Thomson. "The festival does incredible work alongside Bone Cancer Research Trust to raise money for children with cancer. It’s a cause that means a lot to this band, so to be able to headline the festival and play our own part will be amazing."

2019's event was headlined by The Darkness and The Zutons, and raised over £107,000.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Guns n' Roses have announced a second UK show for next spring
Charly Bliss: "It's been a really crazy year, I’m so proud"
Against the Current and GucciHighWaters were a smash success at London's Islington Assembly Hall
The Faim and Hot Milk took on London's Electric Ballroom, and this is what it looked like
Babymetal have released a new video for 'Da Da Dance'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing