Neverworld will take place from 30th July-1st August in Hever, Kent.

Published: 6:01 pm, February 28, 2020

The first wave of acts for this year's Neverworld is out.

Heading up the bill are Travis and Groove Armada, followed by The Amazons (pictured), Maximo Park, The Magic Numbers, and Badly Drawn Boy.

There will also be sets from Dork faves, Arlo Parks, L Devine, The Mysterines, Alfie Templeman, and Coach Party - check out the poster below for more.

