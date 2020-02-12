The Amazons and Dream Wife have signed up for Hit The North

Festivals

The Mysterines and The Wha are also confirmed.

Published: 4:52 pm, February 12, 2020

The Amazons and Dream Wife are among the latest bands for Hit The North.

Also new to the bill today, are The Wytches, Bloxx, Chappaqua Wrestling, Do Nothing, Grace Carter, SPINN, The Mysterines and The Wha.

The Newcastle all-dayer will take place on Sunday 3rd May, with Fickle Friends, The Magic Gang, DMA's, Working Men’s Club, Lauran Hibberd, Marsicans, Roxy Girls, Stereo Honey, Talk Show and Walt Disco playing, too.

Director Steve Davis comments: “It feels great to be back! In a region where continuous cuts are being made to cultural projects, Hit The North is a vital platform for connecting emerging acts with new music fans, and showcases Newcastle’s richness as a musical city in terms of its venues and home-grown artists.

"Hit The North returns in 2020 and we hope the festival will continue to boost the profile of Newcastle and the wider North East region as a vibrant hub for new music.”

Tickets for Hit The North are on sale now; visit hitthenorthfestival.co.uk for more info.