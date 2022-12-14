The Acacia Strain have dropped a brand new single, 'UNTENDED GRAVES'.
Clocking in at just over two-minutes, the band explain: "'UNTENDED GRAVES' is a good example of our current collective writing, with some added perspective that was injected into the band recently as well. It will be a fun one to play live next spring. However, as usual with us, it's no indication of what’s to come."
It's the first taster of new music from the band since 2020's album 'Slow Decay'. They hit the UK early next year for a run supporting Deez Nuts, alongside UNITY TX.
You can catch them at:
January
28 The Loft Southampton,
29 Thekla Bristol
30 Rebellion Manchester
31 The Asylum Birmingham
February
1 Underworld London