It's the first taster of new music from the band since 2020's album 'Slow Decay'.

Published: 2:47 pm, December 14, 2022

Clocking in at just over two-minutes, the band explain: "'UNTENDED GRAVES' is a good example of our current collective writing, with some added perspective that was injected into the band recently as well. It will be a fun one to play live next spring. However, as usual with us, it's no indication of what’s to come."

The Acacia Strain have dropped a brand new single, 'UNTENDED GRAVES'.

You can catch them at:



January

28 The Loft Southampton,

29 Thekla Bristol

30 Rebellion Manchester

31 The Asylum Birmingham



February

1 Underworld London