The Acacia Strain have unleashed their new 7" 'C', featuring two new songs

One of them features Left Behind singer Zach Hatfield.

Published: 11:23 am, April 17, 2020

The Acacia Strain have dropped a new 7" featuring two new songs.

Dubbed 'C', the release includes both 'Crossgates' and 'I breathed in the smoke deeply it tasted like death and I smiled', the latter of which features Left Behind singer Zach Hatfield.

"This is my personal favorite set of two, but don't let that sway your opinion," says vocalist Vincent Bennett. "Short and sweet meets long and depressing — the perfect combination. Zach from Left Behind was the obvious choice for 'I breathed....' He added so much to the song and I'm happy he was able to. We are living hell."

Give 'C' a listen below; it follows on from 'D', which featured 'Feed A Pigeon, Breed A Rat' and 'Seeing God (Feat. Aaron Heard of Jesus Piece/Nothing)', and 'E', comprised of 'Solace and Serenity' and 'The Lucid Dream (Feat. Jess Nyx of Mortality Rate)'.