The Acacia Strain have announced their new album, and it's coming in July

It features all their recent singles.

Published: 9:30 pm, June 12, 2020

Following a whole bunch of singles, The Acacia Strain have announced their new album.

'Slow Decay' will arrive on 24th July via Rise Records, featuring all the many, many songs in the seven inch and digital single drops that were released between 28th February and 12th June, as well as two previously unreleased tracks.

"The whole concept is reality breaking down around us," says vocalist Vincent Bennett of the album. "We've done our time on earth, broken through the boundaries of what reality actually is, and we're now witnessing our collective descent into madness. Lyrically and sonically, everything reflects that. You're getting the vision piece by piece. The whole theme is a slow dive.

"By the same token, it organically becomes one record instead of just one big push out of the gate. As soon as you think you're getting the hang of it, we throw out a wrench with the full-length. There's no evidence to suggest we're aren’t actually in a living hell. The things happening around us could be out of a comic book or a movie. The idea is, 'This can't be real.' Maybe something happened. Maybe we're all dead and we don't even know it. Maybe we're just living in some augmented reality hellscape of actual planet earth."

The tracklisting reads:



Feed A Pigeon Breed A Rat

Crippling Poison

Seeing God (Feat. Aaron Heard)

Solace and Serenity

The Lucid Dream (Feat. Jess Nyx)

I breathed in the smoke deeply it tasted like death and I smiled (Feat. Zach Hatfield)

Crossgates

Inverted Person

Chhinnamasta

One Thousand Painful Stings (Feat. Courtney LaPlante)

Birds of Paradise, Birds of Prey

EARTH WILL BECOME DEATH