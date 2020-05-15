Listen

The 7" is dubbed 'A'.

The Acacia Strain have dropped a new 7" featuring two new songs: 'Chhinnamasta' and 'Inverted Person'.

"'Chhinnamasta,' goddess of contradictions. See us through this wave of uncertainly. Guide us into the future. Grant us the strength and knowledge we seek to grow, to change for the better; or allow us to proceed into the void," says singer Vincent Bennett.

"No guest vocals? No problem! Most of you have already figured out what we are spelling, no reason to ruin it for everyone else. Enjoy two more songs as we continue to stay apart while also trying to stay together. Some of these lyrics came to me in the studio, while some were sitting with me for a long time. I hope you enjoy what we have been doing - it's not over yet!"

Give 'A' a listen below; it follows on from 'C' ('Crossgates' and 'I breathed in the smoke deeply it tasted like death and I smiled (Feat. Zach Hatfield of Left Behind)'; 'D' ('Feed A Pigeon, Breed A Rat' and 'Seeing God (Feat. Aaron Heard of Jesus Piece/Nothing)'), and 'E' ('Solace and Serenity' and 'The Lucid Dream (Feat. Jess Nyx of Mortality Rate)').