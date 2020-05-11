Subscribe to Upset
The 1975's Finsbury Park show has moved to 2021

The London date will take place next summer.
Published: 8:48 pm, May 11, 2020
The 1975 have announced a new date for their upcoming Finsbury Park show.

Originally scheduled for this summer, but cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the London show will now take place on 10th July 2021, with tickets on sale now.

There's not been an 'official' announce regarding supports, but according to the ticket page, the line-up remains the same, with Charli XCX, Clairo, Pale Waves, Cavetown, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, and Deb Never.

Plus, £1 from each ticket sold will go to One Tree Planted.

