August 2022
Festivals

The 1975 have signed up as last-minute headliners for Reading & Leeds

They're replacing Rage Against The Machine.
Published: 11:33 am, August 12, 2022
The 1975 have been announced as last-minute headliners for this year’s Reading & Leeds.

After Rage Against The Machine pulled out of the event yesterday (Thursday, 11th August), alongside cancelling their whole UK and European tour, the festival was left needing an extra band to fill a headline slot.

The 1975 will kick off their live comeback in Japan next weekend at Summer Sonic, meaning they have a festival headlining show ready to go. They’ll now be bringing it to Leeds’ Bramham Park and Reading’s Richfield Avenue on the Friday and Sunday of the festival, respectively.

It’s all in the lead-up to new album ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’, set for release on 14th October, and follows up on the band’s quickly-feeling-legendary headline slot at the event in 2019.

Reading & Leeds takes place this August Bank Holiday Weekend. Other headliners include Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion and Bring Me The Horizon.

