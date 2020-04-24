The 1975 have finally shared their new huge single, 'If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)'

Watch

Fans have been not-so-patiently waiting since it was aired during their UK tour.

The 1975 have dropped their new single, 'If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)'.

The track debuted live during their recent UK tour, and marks the latest taster of their upcoming album 'Notes On A Conditional Form'. Originally due in February, and then delayed to April, it'll finally be with us on 22nd May,

The 1975 are currently working on a huge one-day event at Finsbury Park in London, which was - and still is, kind of - set to take place on 11th July, with support from Charli XCX, Clairo, Pale Waves, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Cavetown, Deb Never and more. An update is expected soon.

Check out 'If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)' below.

