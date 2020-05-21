Subscribe to Upset
Watch

'Notes...' is nearly here.
Published: 7:36 pm, May 21, 2020
The 1975 have dropped a video for ‘Guys’ on the eve of their new album.

'Notes on a Conditional Form' - the delayed second part of their Music For Cars era, following 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' - is out tomorrow, Friday 22nd May.

It also arrives not long after the rescheduling of their upcoming Finsbury Park show. Originally planned for this summer, but cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the London gig will now take place on 10th July 2021, with tickets on sale now.

In the meantime, check out 'Guys' below.

