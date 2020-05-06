Subscribe to Upset
News

The 1975 have cancelled their big outdoor London show

Refunds will be coming imminently. 
Published: 11:01 am, May 06, 2020
The 1975 have cancelled their summer London show.

The band were set to host their own one-day event in Finsbury Park on 11th July, with support from Charli XCX, Clairo, Pale Waves, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Cavetown and Deb Never.

As well as a packed line-up, the show was set to be "the greenest Finsbury Park has ever seen" - utilising sustainable fuel, sustainable merch, digital tickets, and the planting of trees - following the release of new album 'Notes On A Conditional Form' on 22nd May.

"We are working hard with The 1975 to try to get a new show locked in for 2021," reads a statement. "Watch this space."

Read the full post below.

