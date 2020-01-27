The 1975 have booked a huge outdoor show at Finsbury Park

Live

Published: 11:03 am, January 27, 2020

The 1975 have booked a huge outdoor London show.

The band will host their own one-day event in Finsbury Park on 11th July, with support from Charli XCX, Clairo, Pale Waves, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Cavetown, Deb Never and more to be announced.

The show is billed as "the greenest Finsbury Park has ever seen", with digital-only tickets, sustainably sourced HVO fuel to power the event, and lots of tree planting among their green strategies.



Tickets will be priced at £52.50 + booking fee and go on sale Friday 31st January at 9am.

The 1975's new album 'Notes On A Conditional Form' is set for release on 24th April.