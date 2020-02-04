The 1975 are headlining Boardmasters 2020

Festivals

Pale Waves and Frank Carter are also on the bill.

Published: 1:34 pm, February 04, 2020

The 1975, Kings of Leon and Skepta are headlining Boardmasters 2020.

Ninety-plus acts have been revealed for the 40th anniversary of the festival, with other names including Sam Fender, Mura Masa, Loyle Carner, Mabel, Little Simz, Pale Waves, Palace, Bad Sounds, Feet, The Big Moon, Beabadoobee, Sports Team, Jade Bird, and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes.

The 'surf and music' festival takes place at Fistral Beach / Watergate Bay in Newquay, Cornwall from 5th-9th August.

Find out more via the poster below.