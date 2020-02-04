Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Dune Rats, Twin Atlantic, Vukovi and loads more.
Order a copy
February 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Festivals

The 1975 are headlining Boardmasters 2020

Pale Waves and Frank Carter are also on the bill.
Published: 1:34 pm, February 04, 2020
The 1975 are headlining Boardmasters 2020

The 1975, Kings of Leon and Skepta are headlining Boardmasters 2020.

Ninety-plus acts have been revealed for the 40th anniversary of the festival, with other names including Sam Fender, Mura Masa, Loyle Carner, Mabel, Little Simz, Pale Waves, Palace, Bad Sounds, Feet, The Big Moon, Beabadoobee, Sports Team, Jade Bird, and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes.

The 'surf and music' festival takes place at Fistral Beach / Watergate Bay in Newquay, Cornwall from 5th-9th August.

Find out more via the poster below.

The 1975 are headlining Boardmasters 2020
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Black Peaks back with a new UK tour
The Mysterines have dropped their new single 'Love's Not Enough' ahead of their UK tour
Demob Happy and SHVPES have joined the line-up for Marshall Live
Dream State, The Amazons, Dream Wife and more are on the bill for Y Not
A Day To Remember have announced some UK shows, including special 'day two' Slam Dunk sets
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing