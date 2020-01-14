The 1975's new album 'Notes On A Conditional Form' has gone back a few months

News

'Notes...' was originally due in February.

Published: 3:56 pm, January 14, 2020

The 1975's frontman Matty Healy has confirmed the band's new album has gone back a few months.

'Notes On A Conditional Form' was originally due in February, but will now be released on 24th April to afford the group more time to finish it.

Taking to Instagram to confirm the news, Matty explains that they're "really proud" of the album, and for "the sake of a couple of months, in the grand scheme of it it doesn't make any difference".

They do have a new single about to land though, with 'Me & You Together Song' arriving on Thursday, 16th January. The group are currently gearing up to tour the UK too, with a run that kicks off on Saturday 15th February in Nottingham: