Teenage Wrist have shared a new video for 'Yellowbelly', a song that's a bit about death

The band's new album is only a month away.

Published: 1:46 pm, January 13, 2021

Teenage Wrist have shared a new video for 'Yellowbelly'.

The track marks the latest single to be taken from the band's second album 'Earth Is A Black Hole', due 12th February via Epitaph.

Vocalist and guitarist Marshall Gallagher explains: “It's partly about death, or the inevitability of it being a motivator for reveling in life. It's about not letting fear, doubt or ego stop you from making connections, because the opportunity could end at any moment.

"I've personally spent a lot of time being pessimistic and isolated and whatnot, but I decided I'd rather test the limits of my love and free will. That's going to be a lifelong endeavour I think, and will take some time to learn but it's better than dying, knowing I didn't try as hard as I could.”

Check it out below.