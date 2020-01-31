Loads more bands have joined Teddy Rocks, raising money to fight children's cancer.

Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

Dream State are among those confirmed to play.
Published: 5:37 pm, January 31, 2020
Joining headliners The Amazons and The Fratellis, will be Dream State (pictured), The Snuts, Lauran Hibberd, Chapter and Verse, The Bottom Line, Anavae, Weatherstate, A, Bellevue Days, and loads more.

“We’re delighted to be headlining Teddy Rocks," says The Amazons' frontman Matthew Thomson. "The festival does incredible work alongside Bone Cancer Research Trust to raise money for children with cancer. It’s a cause that means a lot to this band, so to be able to headline the festival and play our own part will be amazing."

Teddy Rocks will take place at Charisworth Farm, Blandford, Dorset from 1st-3rd May. 2019's event was headlined by The Darkness and The Zutons, and raised over £107,000.

Check out the full line-up on the poster below.

