Watch

Taylor Momsen has covered Soundgarden's 'Halfway There'

She teamed up with the band's Matt Cameron.
Published: 11:34 am, May 20, 2020
Teaming up with Soundgarden's Matt Cameron, the duo recorded the song during quarantine to mark the third anniversary of Chris Cornell's passing - check it out below.

The Pretty Reckless have not long inked a new record deal with Century Media Records, and are teasing a new album. ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ will be the band's fourth full-length, following on from 'Light Me Up' (2010), 'Going To Hell' (2014), and 'Who You Selling For' (2016).

"When we first heard the new album, ‘Death By Rock And Roll’, we were very excited," says the band's manager, David Sonenberg. "We couldn't wait to play it to record labels. We took a ton of meetings and received offers from a broad range of labels. But it quickly became apparent that Century Media was the right partner for us. They shared our passion and enthusiasm for what we believe will be a breakthrough album for The Pretty Reckless. So, here's to our new partnership with Century Media! And long live Rock and Roll!!!”

Keep an eye out for more info soon.

PVRIS: Stay gold
PVRIS: Stay gold
