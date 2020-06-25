Sylosis have released a playthrough video for the thundering title-track of their latest album, 'Cycle Of Suffering'

Subscribe to Upset
Published: 8:42 pm, June 25, 2020
Sylosis have released a playthrough video for the title-track of their latest album.

'Cycle Of Suffering' arrived back in February, and saw the band's Josh Middleton - who's also in Architects - kick off lockdown playthrough and tutorial trailers starting with their single 'Calcified'.

"The title-track contains riffs that have been around since before 'Edge of the Earth'," Josh told Upset earlier this year. "It's not uncommon to have riffs floating around for years before you can fit them into a song or certain songs just taking a long time to finish. 

"The approach to writing is just working on loads of songs at once. I've always described it as like spinning plates. You might have a few riffs for one song, then move on to something else you've been working on to see if you have any new ideas for that and then move onto the next one etc. 

"I'm really excited to play this one live! Definitely one of my favourites.

Check out the new clip below, and read more about the release - from the band themselves - right here.

