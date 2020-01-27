Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Dune Rats, Twin Atlantic, Vukovi and loads more.
Order a copy
February 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Sylosis have released ﻿playthrough and tutorial trailers for their new single, 'Calcified'

Learn how to play their latest track.
Published: 10:15 am, January 27, 2020
Sylosis have released ﻿playthrough and tutorial trailers for their new single, 'Calcified'

Sylosis have released playthrough and tutorial trailers for their new single, 'Calcified'.

A teaser from their new album, the full-length, 'Cycle Of Suffering', will be released on 7th February and has already been previewed by lead track 'I Sever'.

"After 3 long years, Sylosis are back!" says the band's Josh Middleton, who's also in Architects. "I want to thank all of our fans for their patience and support over these last few years. 'Cycle of Suffering' is dedicated to them.

"With this new chapter, we close another; I’d like to thank Carl Parnell for his time in Sylosis. Many great memories made with him and I wish him the best in his career. Now we welcome Conor Marshall to Sylosis! Another man in another band (Conjurer) - Conor is an amazing player and compliments what we do really well. A warm welcome planned for 13th February where we play our first show in over 4 years! We’re excited and focussed – see you in 2020!"

Check out the new clips below, and catch the band live at London's Islington Assembly Hall on 13th February.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Diet Cig have dropped their first new music in bloody ages - check out 'Night Terrors' now
The 1975 have booked a huge outdoor show at Finsbury Park
The Used have announced a few more shows for while they're over for Slam Dunk
Download has confirmed loads more bands, including The Distillers and Funeral For A Friend
My Chemical Romance have announced a second UK date
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing