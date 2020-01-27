Watch

Learn how to play their latest track.

Published: 10:15 am, January 27, 2020

Sylosis have released playthrough and tutorial trailers for their new single, 'Calcified'.

A teaser from their new album, the full-length, 'Cycle Of Suffering', will be released on 7th February and has already been previewed by lead track 'I Sever'.

"After 3 long years, Sylosis are back!" says the band's Josh Middleton, who's also in Architects. "I want to thank all of our fans for their patience and support over these last few years. 'Cycle of Suffering' is dedicated to them.

"With this new chapter, we close another; I’d like to thank Carl Parnell for his time in Sylosis. Many great memories made with him and I wish him the best in his career. Now we welcome Conor Marshall to Sylosis! Another man in another band (Conjurer) - Conor is an amazing player and compliments what we do really well. A warm welcome planned for 13th February where we play our first show in over 4 years! We’re excited and focussed – see you in 2020!"

Check out the new clips below, and catch the band live at London's Islington Assembly Hall on 13th February.