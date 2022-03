Surfbort have confirmed a new UK and European tour for spring

On the road

The run includes a number of UK shows in May.

Published: 11:26 am, March 08, 2022

Surfbort have announced a new run of UK and European shows.

The band will hit the road in support of last year’s album ‘Keep On Truckin” and will see them playing shows in Brighton, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, London and Margate.

The dates read:

MAY

20 AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – LONDON CALLING

21 LE HARVE, FRANCE – FOUL WEATHER FESTIVAL

23 BRIGHTON, UK – GREEN DOOR STORE

24 BRISTOL, UK – STRANGE BREW

25 MANCHESTER – SOUP KITCHEN

26 GLASGOW, UK – KING TUTS

28 LONDON, UK – WIDE AWAKE

29 MARGATE, UK – ELSEWHERE

31 PARIS – LA BOULE NOIRE

JUNE

01 ANTWERP, BELGIUM – HET BOS

02 LILLE – AERONEF

07 MUNICH, GERMANY – HANSA @ FEIERWERK

08 COLOGNE, GERMANY – BUMANN / SOHN

09 HAMBURG – MOLOTOW

10 BERLIN, GERMANY – SO36

11 LEIPZIG, GERMANY – CONNE ISLAND