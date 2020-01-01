Superlove have shared 'World Of Wonder' from their upcoming new album

Listen

Published: 11:12 am, March 04, 2022

Superlove have shared their new single, 'World Of Wonder'.

It's a cut from the duo's upcoming debut album 'Colours', set for release on 1st April via Rude Records, co-produced by the band themselves.

"The song is all about getting out and clearing your head with a big ol’ walk," they explain. "We wanted a really hopeful and uplifting sounding track, something that would inspire people to take time out of their day to do something for themselves as we had found that getting outside with headphones on and listening to your favourite music was really refreshing for your mind. A big theme for the album was nature and the escaping feeling it can give you, this track really leans into that the most.

"We’re so excited for this album as we really feel like people are starting to see what sort of sounds our band can delve into. A full LP has given us a bit more freedom than an EP to have a play with our songwriting, that for us is really important and really special - having space to show off what we can do as a songwriting duo."

Check out 'World Of Wonder' below.