Watch

Superlove nod to hyperpop with their new single, 'Wanna Luv U'

They've a Christmas show booked for December.
Published: 10:34 am, November 02, 2021
Superlove have dropped their new single, 'Wanna Luv U'.

The hyperpop-indebted number arrives ahead of a Christmas show at Crofters Rights, Bristol on 15th December, and is about the early days of a relationship, as vocalist Jacob explains.

"You can’t properly always process your feelings straight away because the rush of it all is just messing up your head. There’s also something from a songwriting and production standpoint when combining metal esque guitar riffs and the cutest, shiny pop that is so enjoyable to us because of the challenge it’s takes to make each section flow together. It’s really fun just pushing the limits with a track like this."

Check it out below.

