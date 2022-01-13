Subscribe to Upset
Catch the band live at The Black Heart in London on 5th April.
Published: 5:28 pm, January 13, 2022
Superlove have debuted their new single, 'Maybe I Could Tell You'.

The alt-pop number was inspired by falling in love, and mid-00s coming of age films. "To take a step aside from our usual writing process was really fun and this song has definitely opened up another new window for what our band can sound like," they explain.

"Lyrically the song is all about those moments building up to telling someone how you feel about them, you know when you want to tell someone you love them or fancy them. It can be a pretty nerve wracking thing. The conversational element to the song was something that was done to showcase the innocence and vunerability of the song's topic."

Check it out below, and catch the band live at The Black Heart in London on 5th April.

