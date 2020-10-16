Superlove are going to release a new self-titled EP next month

Watch

Check out the Bristol band's new song, 'Untouchable'.

Published: 5:20 pm, October 16, 2020

Superlove have announced a new self-titled EP.

Due on 13th November via Rude Records, the five-track record is preceded by a video for the Bristol band's new song, 'Untouchable'.

"We’ve been so excited for the release of this EP for so long now. We finished recording the songs over a year ago so it honestly feels good to finally say it’s coming out." says singer Jacob Rice.

"Songs like ‘Untouchable’ and ‘Life is Great’ are definitely a step into a direction of music we’re wanting to explore a lot more moving forward, we can’t wait to see the reaction to that side of the band. We’ve always wanted to keep things as diverse as we can in order to keep it interesting for ourselves and our audience. We’re so proud of all of these songs and what they represent to us. We hope they can bring a lot of positivity into peoples lives and provide some form of escapism for people who need it right now."

The tracklisting reads:



01. I Love It

02. Life Is Great

03. THINK ABT U

04. Bruce

05. Untouchable