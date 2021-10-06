Watch

It comes alongside a video inspired by John Carpenter's cult classic 'They Live'.

Published: 12:53 pm, October 06, 2021

Bristol's Superlove have debuted a new single, 'Save Yourselves'.

Vocalist Jacob explains: "This song was just trying to express some frustration in feeling so overwhelmed by everything we watch, read online and see on TV."

"Writing Save Yourselves also had us thinking, what would we do if everything absolutely went to shit? I like to think we would both just go and sit in a forest, out the way of everything with a fire going and just laugh at what a state we got ourselves into. We’re honestly so excited this song is actually coming out as I remember listening to the demo over and over again thinking oh my god this song is so addictive to listen to haha, we hope people feel the same! "

It comes alongside a video inspired by John Carpenter's cult classic 'They Live', which you can check out below.