Published: 11:50 am, December 11, 2020

Superlove have released a brand new, standalone single 'Not Me! Not You!'.

Following up on the Bristol trio's new self-titled EP, it arrives as their label Rude Records celebrate their 20th anniversary. Isn't that nice?

"This single represents a pure burst of energy that we wanted to release having been sat around for most of the year." says singer Jacob. "It’s a song about people not having a clue what’s going on in the world. It’s a step away from our last few singles from our recent EP & it just felt right to throw it out into the world and watch the reaction seeing as though we can’t go and play some live shows off the back of the EP’s release. We recorded it in the first week of the UK’s 2nd lockdown and it’s been the quickest turnaround for a release yet, we are so excited of the prospect of hopefully playing it live one day to a proper rowdy room."