Superlove have announced their debut album, 'Colours'.
Set for release on 1st April via Rude Records, the news arrives alongside a video for the title-track.
“Its one big celebration of music,” says Jacob. “We knew we could write ten big rock songs but I can’t think of anything less interesting. Each song is completely different,” he grins. “We love pop, we love indie, we love heavy music. We adore every genre we’ve covered. We wouldn’t be able to do it with confidence if we weren’t really into it.”
The full tracklisting reads:
1 (intro)
Save Yourselves
World Of Wonder
Maybe I Could Tell You
wanna luv u
Baby Bird
#639063d
Colours
Bestfriend
The People You’ll Love Forever
Yours
The Most Important Place In The World
If You Could, Would You?