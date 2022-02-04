Coming soon

It's coming in April via Rude Records.

Published: 12:11 pm, February 04, 2022

Superlove have announced their debut album, 'Colours'.

Set for release on 1st April via Rude Records, the news arrives alongside a video for the title-track.

“Its one big celebration of music,” says Jacob. “We knew we could write ten big rock songs but I can’t think of anything less interesting. Each song is completely different,” he grins. “We love pop, we love indie, we love heavy music. We adore every genre we’ve covered. We wouldn’t be able to do it with confidence if we weren’t really into it.”

The full tracklisting reads:



1 (intro)

Save Yourselves

World Of Wonder

Maybe I Could Tell You

wanna luv u

Baby Bird

#639063d

Colours

Bestfriend

The People You’ll Love Forever

Yours

The Most Important Place In The World

If You Could, Would You?