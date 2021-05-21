Subscribe to Upset
It's about prioritising your own mental health, the band explain.
Published: 10:58 am, May 21, 2021 Photos: Bryan Fernandez.
Super Whatevr are back with a new single, 'dwell on the guilt of saving myself'.

Out now via Hopeless Records, it follows on from their collaboration with Mark Hoppus for 'Carhartts & Converse', plus recent album ‘don’t you wanna be glad’.

"'dwell on the guilt of saving myself' is about the gut wrenching feeling of betrayal for the people i’ve had to leave behind as i pursue emotional health,” explains vocalist and guitarist Sky McKee. “I thought it was normal for my friends and family to be shitty to one another but as I grow I realise that I deserve better. they deserve better as well but until they can recognize it and grow, i have to leave to preserve my psyche."

“I'm trying to be more specific and honest about my world," they add, "i’ve always tried to skate by being vague as to not offend, but that’s not gonna happen anymore.”

Check it out below.

Super Whatevr · dwell on the guilt of saving myself
