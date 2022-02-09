Sunflower Bean have announced their third album with new single, ‘Who Put You Up To This?’

Watch

The full-length is set to arrive in May via Lucky Number.

Published: 11:19 am, February 09, 2022

Sunflower Bean have announced their third album, ‘Headful of Sugar’.

The full-length is set to arrive on 6th May via Lucky Number, and is preceded by opening track, ‘Who Put You Up To This?’.

The band says of the track: “Are you satisfied? Who put you up to do things that you do? Was it your own choice? Questioning your life is the first step to taking the agency to change it. Sometimes you have to let go of who you have been so that you can become who you want to be.“

The album, meanwhile, is described as a “psychedelic headrush designed to be played loud, windows down”.

“We wanted to write about the lived experience of late capitalism, how it feels every day, the mundanity of not knowing where every construct is supposed to ultimately lead you,” guitarist and vocalist Nick Kivlen says. “The message is in the title: this is about fast pleasures, the sugar of life, the joy that comes with letting go of everything you thought mattered.”

“Tomorrow is not promised, no tour is promised, no popularity is promised, no health or money is promised,” bassist / vocalist Julia Cumming continues. “Why not make what you want to make on your own terms? Why not make a record that makes you want to dance? Why not make a record that makes you want to scream?”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:



March

30 Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2

31 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club



April

1 Manchester, UK @ Strange Waves Festival

2 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

4 Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle University

5 Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

6 Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s

7 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

9 Bristol, UK @ Thekla

10 Portsmouth, UK @ The Wedgewood Rooms

11 Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2